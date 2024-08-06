Published 11:18 IST, August 6th 2024
France beats Egypt 3-1 and advances to Olympics final against Spain in men’s soccer
Jean-Philippe Mateta scored twice as France advanced to the final of the men’s soccer tournament at the Paris Olympics with a 3-1 win over Egypt after extra time.
France's Jean-Philippe Mateta celebrates with teammates after scoring his side's 2nd goal in extra time during the men's semifinal soccer match between France and Egypt, at Lyon Stadium | Image: AP
