Published 11:39 IST, August 15th 2024

French prosecutors investigate gender-based cyber harassment of Algerian Olympic champ Imane Khelif

French prosecutors opened an investigation into an online harassment complaint made by Olympic boxing champion Imane Khelif after a rain of criticism and false claims about her sex during the Summer Games, the Paris prosecutor's office said Monday.

Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Boxer Imane Khelif
Boxer Imane Khelif | Image: AP
