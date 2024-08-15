Published 11:39 IST, August 15th 2024
French prosecutors investigate gender-based cyber harassment of Algerian Olympic champ Imane Khelif
French prosecutors opened an investigation into an online harassment complaint made by Olympic boxing champion Imane Khelif after a rain of criticism and false claims about her sex during the Summer Games, the Paris prosecutor's office said Monday.
