sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Paris Olympics | Mumbai Rains | Kargil Vijay Diwas | Joe Biden | Donald Trump | NEET-UG | Union Budget 2024 |

Published 11:58 IST, July 22nd 2024

From India to the world stage: Athletes of Indian heritage look to shine at Paris Games

India would not be limited to the Indian contingent in the upcoming Paris Olympics. PTI takes a look at some Indian-origin athletes who will be representing their adopted countries at the Paris Games: Rajeev Ram (Tennis, USA) Perhaps the most well known athlete on the list.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Paris Olympic Medal
Paris Olympic Medal | Image: AP
  • Listen to this article
  • 4 min read
Advertisement

11:58 IST, July 22nd 2024