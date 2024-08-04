Published 21:48 IST, August 4th 2024
Great Scottie! Scheffler gets the Olympic gold medal in a thriller with a 62
Scottie Scheffler delivered the best performance of his greatest year by rallying from four shots behind on Sunday with a 9-under 62 to win the Olympic gold medal in men's golf in a thriller at Le Golf National.
Scottie Scheffler | Image: AP
