Published 21:48 IST, August 4th 2024

Great Scottie! Scheffler gets the Olympic gold medal in a thriller with a 62

Scottie Scheffler delivered the best performance of his greatest year by rallying from four shots behind on Sunday with a 9-under 62 to win the Olympic gold medal in men's golf in a thriller at Le Golf National.

Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Scottie Scheffler
Scottie Scheffler | Image: AP
