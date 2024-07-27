sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Manu Bhaker | Bengaluru PG Murder | US Elections 2024 | Mamata Banerjee | Paris Olympics | Mumbai Rains | NEET-UG | Union Budget 2024 |

Published 21:41 IST, July 27th 2024

seasoned Indian paddler Harmeet Desai advances in men's singles TT

Appearing in his maiden Olympics, seasoned Indian paddler Harmeet Desai progressed to the second round of the men's singles table tennis competition with a convincing 4-0 victory over Jordan's Zaid Abo Yaman at the Paris Games.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Harmeet Desai
Harmeet Desai in action | Image: X/@HarmeetDesai
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

21:41 IST, July 27th 2024