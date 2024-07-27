Published 21:41 IST, July 27th 2024
seasoned Indian paddler Harmeet Desai advances in men's singles TT
Appearing in his maiden Olympics, seasoned Indian paddler Harmeet Desai progressed to the second round of the men's singles table tennis competition with a convincing 4-0 victory over Jordan's Zaid Abo Yaman at the Paris Games.
Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Harmeet Desai in action | Image: X/@HarmeetDesai
