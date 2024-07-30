sb.scorecardresearch
Published 19:17 IST, July 30th 2024

Haryana CM hails Manu Bhaker, Sarabjot Singh for winning bronze at Paris Olympics

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Tuesday hailed Manu Bhaker and Sarabjot Singh for winning bronze medals at the Paris Olympic games and said their historic achievement has made every countryman proud.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Manu Bhaker
India's Manu Bhaker, left, and Sarabjot Singh celebrate after winning the bronze medal in the 10m air pistol mixed team event at the 2024 Summer Olympics | Image: AP
