Published 12:11 IST, August 9th 2024

Hasanboy Dusmatov wins flyweight gold, adding to Uzbekistan men's dominance at Paris Olympics

Hasanboy Dusmatov, the Uzbek fighter, was an Olympic champion for the second time after winning a tough, back-and-forth gold-medal bout against Billal Bennama of France in the men’s flyweight division at the Paris Games.

Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Hasanboy Dusmatov
Hasanboy Dusmatov reacts after defeating Billal Bennama in their men's 51 kg final boxing match at the 2024 Summer Olympics | Image: AP
