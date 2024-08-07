Published 17:59 IST, August 7th 2024

Heartbroken with you: Alia, Farhan and others react on Vinesh Phogat's Olympics disqualification

Film fraternity has come out in support of Vinesh Phogat after her shocking disqualification ahead of her 50kg final at Paris Olympics with actors like Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Farhan Akhtar praising the wrestler as a "living legend" and "champion for ages".