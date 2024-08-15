Published 11:50 IST, August 15th 2024
Hideki Matsuyama's caddie returns home to Japan after passport stolen after Olympics
Hideki Matsuyama is starting the PGA Tour’s lucrative postseason without his caddie and coach after they were victims of a robbery during a stopover in London from the Paris Olympics, Golf Digest Japan reported.
Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Hideki Matsuyama pose with his bronze medal following the medal ceremony for the men's golf at the 2024 Summer Olympics | Image: AP
