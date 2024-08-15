sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ National Film Awards | Bangladesh Crisis | Middle East Tensions | US Elections | Kolkata Doctor Murder |

Published 11:50 IST, August 15th 2024

Hideki Matsuyama's caddie returns home to Japan after passport stolen after Olympics

Hideki Matsuyama is starting the PGA Tour’s lucrative postseason without his caddie and coach after they were victims of a robbery during a stopover in London from the Paris Olympics, Golf Digest Japan reported.

Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Hideki Matsuyama
Hideki Matsuyama pose with his bronze medal following the medal ceremony for the men's golf at the 2024 Summer Olympics | Image: AP
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Advertisement

11:50 IST, August 15th 2024