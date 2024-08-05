Published 10:28 IST, August 5th 2024
High jumper Yaroslava Mahuchikh wins Ukraine's 1st individual gold of the Paris Olympics
Ukrainian high jumper Yaroslava Mahuchikh , who was forced to flee her country due to the war with Russia, won gold at the Paris Olympics on Sunday. It was Ukraine's first individual gold of these Summer Games, following a victory in women’s team saber fencing .
Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Yaroslava Mahuchikh and Iryna Gerashchenko celebrate after the the women's high jump final at the 2024 Summer Olympics | Image: AP
