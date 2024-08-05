sb.scorecardresearch
Published 10:28 IST, August 5th 2024

High jumper Yaroslava Mahuchikh wins Ukraine's 1st individual gold of the Paris Olympics

Ukrainian high jumper Yaroslava Mahuchikh , who was forced to flee her country due to the war with Russia, won gold at the Paris Olympics on Sunday. It was Ukraine's first individual gold of these Summer Games, following a victory in women’s team saber fencing .

Yaroslava Mahuchikh and Iryna Gerashchenko
Yaroslava Mahuchikh and Iryna Gerashchenko celebrate after the the women's high jump final at the 2024 Summer Olympics | Image: AP
