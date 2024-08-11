Published 00:20 IST, August 11th 2024
Hurdles produce another Olympic gold for America and - finally - a medal for France in track
America’s Masai Russell won a photo finish Saturday in the women’s 100-meter hurdles where the biggest cheer came for Cyrena Samba-Mayela, whose silver medal marks the first of any color for France at the Olympic track meet.
- Sports
- 2 min read
Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Hurdles produce another Olympic gold for America and - finally - a medal for France in track | Image: AP
