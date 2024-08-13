Published 13:37 IST, August 13th 2024

'I am happy for her. When I went to Paris...': Manu Bhaker's mother speaks out after Olympics

Ace Indian pistol shooter Manu Bhaker has set her sights on winning multiple medals at the Olympics in the future following her historic feat at the Paris Games. The 22-year-old scripted history to become the first Indian athlete in post-independence era to win two Olympic medals in a single edition