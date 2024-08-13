sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Vinesh Phogat | Patanjali Ads Case | Iran-Israel tensions | Kolkata Doctor Murder | Bangladesh Crisis | Trump-Musk Interview |

Published 13:37 IST, August 13th 2024

'I am happy for her. When I went to Paris...': Manu Bhaker's mother speaks out after Olympics

Ace Indian pistol shooter Manu Bhaker has set her sights on winning multiple medals at the Olympics in the future following her historic feat at the Paris Games. The 22-year-old scripted history to become the first Indian athlete in post-independence era to win two Olympic medals in a single edition

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Neeraj Chopra and manu Bhaker
The image shows Manu Bhaker and her mother in conversation with Neeraj Chopra. | Image: X
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Advertisement

13:37 IST, August 13th 2024