Published 11:26 IST, August 13th 2024

I am taking a short break to get physically and emotionally fit: Indian Wrestler Anshu Malik

Indian wrestler Anshu Malik on Monday said she is taking a short break from the sport to "get physically and emotionally fit" after her pre-quarterfinal exit at the Paris Olympics but at the same time vowed to make a strong comeback.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Anshu Malik
Anshu Malik | Image: @India_AllSports
