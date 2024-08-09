Published 15:57 IST, August 9th 2024
I will cook traditional Kerala meal for him: Sreejesh's wife Aneeshya
Aneeshya Sreejesh can't quite make sense of her emotions right now. The wife in her is happy that her husband will have more time at home but the "die-hard fan" in her is sad that PR Sreejesh's galvanising presence in front of the goalpost would no longer be a constant in Indian hockey.
- Sports
- 3 min read
Reported by: Press Trust Of India
PR Sreejesh, in yellow jersey, celebrate with teammates after winning the men's bronze medal field hockey match against Spain at the Yves-du-Manoir Stadium | Image: AP
- Listen to this article
- 3 min read
Advertisement
15:57 IST, August 9th 2024