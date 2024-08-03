Published 14:19 IST, August 3rd 2024
Imane Khelif's Next Opponent Sends Fearless Message Ahead of Fight vs Alleged Man at Paris Olympics
Ahead of the fight against Imane Khelif, Hamori has disseminated a fearless message and made it known that she will fight till the end.
- Sports
- 2 min read
Reported by: Republic Sports Desk
Algeria's Imane Khelif next to Italy's Angela Carini, at the end of their women's 66kg preliminary boxing match at the 2024 Summer Olympics | Image: AP
- Listen to this article
- 2 min read
Advertisement
14:19 IST, August 3rd 2024