Published 17:59 IST, August 6th 2024

India exit from men's TT team event after lose to China in pre-quarterfinals

Indian duo of Harmeet Desai and Manav Thakkar lost the opening doubles match 2-11 3-11 7-11 to the Chinese pair of Ma Long and Chuqin Wang.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Harmeet Desai
Harmeet Desai, foreground, and Manav Vikash Thakkar play against China's Ma Long and Wang Chuqin during a men's teams round of 16 table tennis match | Image: AP
