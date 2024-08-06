Published 17:59 IST, August 6th 2024
India exit from men's TT team event after lose to China in pre-quarterfinals
Indian duo of Harmeet Desai and Manav Thakkar lost the opening doubles match 2-11 3-11 7-11 to the Chinese pair of Ma Long and Chuqin Wang.
- Sports
- 1 min read
Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Harmeet Desai, foreground, and Manav Vikash Thakkar play against China's Ma Long and Wang Chuqin during a men's teams round of 16 table tennis match | Image: AP
- Listen to this article
- 1 min read
Advertisement
17:59 IST, August 6th 2024