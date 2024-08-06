sb.scorecardresearch
Published 14:29 IST, August 6th 2024

India vs Germany Live Streaming: How to Watch the Olympics Hockey Semifinal Live in India, UK, AUS?

India vs Germany Live Streaming: Take a look at all of the details of today's Hockey Semifinal clash at the 2024 Paris Olympics and know all the details here.

Reported by: Republic Sports Desk
PR Sreejesh
India's goalkeeper PR Sreejesh and teammates prepare to defend a penalty corner during the men's quarterfinal field hockey match between Britain and India at the Yves-du-Manoir Stadium | Image: AP
