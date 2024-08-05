Published 21:40 IST, August 5th 2024
Indian shooting duo Maheshwari-Naruka pair misses bronze by whisker
Maheshwari and Naruka shot 43 to finish fourth behind China's Yiting Jiang and Jianlin Lyu (44) in a thrilling match for the bronze medal.
- Sports
- 3 min read
Reported by: Press Trust Of India
India's Maheshwari Chauhan competes in the Skeet women's qualification round at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Chateauroux, France. | Image: AP
- Listen to this article
- 3 min read
Advertisement
21:40 IST, August 5th 2024