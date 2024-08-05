sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ UPSC Aspirants Death | Wayanad Landslide | Bangladesh Protests | Israel-Hamas War | Paris Olympics | US Elections |

Published 21:40 IST, August 5th 2024

Indian shooting duo Maheshwari-Naruka pair misses bronze by whisker

Maheshwari and Naruka shot 43 to finish fourth behind China's Yiting Jiang and Jianlin Lyu (44) in a thrilling match for the bronze medal.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Maheshwari Chauhan
India's Maheshwari Chauhan competes in the Skeet women's qualification round at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Chateauroux, France. | Image: AP
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Advertisement

21:40 IST, August 5th 2024