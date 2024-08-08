sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Paris Olympics | Vinesh Phogat | Israel-Hamas War | Bangladesh Crisis | Sheikh Hasina | US Elections |

Published 09:26 IST, August 8th 2024

India’s Day 13 in Paris Olympics: Neeraj in Action at Javelin Final, Hockey India Up Against Spain

Two medal events are in place for Team India as Neeraj Chopra will take part in the Men's Javelin Final, while Hockey India will feature in the Bronze Match.

Reported by: Republic Sports Desk
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Neeraj Chopra
Neeraj Chopra, of India, competes during the men's javelin throw qualification at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Saint-Denis, France. | Image: AP
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

09:26 IST, August 8th 2024