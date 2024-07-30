sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Kerala Landslides | US Polls | Howrah-Mumbai Train Accident | Paris Olympics | Delhi Coaching Centre Tragedy |

Published 07:05 IST, July 30th 2024

India’s Day 4 in Paris Olympics: Manu Aims for Historic Finish; Archers, Boxers Gear up for Battle

How does India's Day 4 in the Paris Olympics looks like? Check out which athletes will be in action and which event will remain in the spotlight in France.

Reported by: Republic Sports Desk
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Manu Bhaker
India's Manu Bhaker poses for a photograph with her bronze medal after finish third in the 10m air pistol women's final round at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Chateauroux, France. | Image: AP
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Advertisement

06:53 IST, July 30th 2024