Published 06:46 IST, August 2nd 2024
India’s Day 7 in Paris Olympics: Manu Bhaker Aims for Glory Again as Shooting Takes Center Stage
India in Paris Olympics: Check out the entire preview for the country's campaign in Day 7 of the Summer Olympics at the French Capital of Paris.
- Sports
- 3 min read
Reported by: Republic Sports Desk
Edited by: Pavitra Shome
India's Manu Bhaker, center, concentrates before shooting during the 25m pistol women pre- event training in Chateauroux, France, at the 2024 Summer Olympics | Image: AP
- Listen to this article
- 3 min read
Advertisement
06:46 IST, August 2nd 2024