Israel clear to play in Olympic soccer tournament after FIFA postpones decision on possible ban
FIFA has postponed a decision on a Palestinian proposal to suspend Israel from international soccer because of the conflict with Hamas, clearing the way for the Israeli men's national team to play at the Paris Olympics.
Reported by: Associated Press Television News
A glimpse of the official Paris Olympics logo | Image: AP
