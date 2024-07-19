sb.scorecardresearch
Published 10:13 IST, July 19th 2024

Israel clear to play in Olympic soccer tournament after FIFA postpones decision on possible ban

FIFA has postponed a decision on a Palestinian proposal to suspend Israel from international soccer because of the conflict with Hamas, clearing the way for the Israeli men's national team to play at the Paris Olympics.

Reported by: Associated Press Television News
A glimpse of the official Paris Olympics logo
A glimpse of the official Paris Olympics logo | Image: AP
