Published 22:40 IST, August 13th 2024
Jordan Chiles medal inquiry: USA Gymnastics says arbitration panel won't reconsider decision
USA Gymnastics officials say an arbitration panel won't reconsider a decision asking gymnast Jordan Chiles to return the bronze medal she was awarded in the floor exercise at the Paris Olympics.
- Sports
- 2 min read
Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Jordan Chiles with her Paris Olympics medals | Image: AP
- Listen to this article
- 2 min read
Advertisement
22:40 IST, August 13th 2024