Published 22:40 IST, August 13th 2024

Jordan Chiles medal inquiry: USA Gymnastics says arbitration panel won't reconsider decision

USA Gymnastics officials say an arbitration panel won't reconsider a decision asking gymnast Jordan Chiles to return the bronze medal she was awarded in the floor exercise at the Paris Olympics.

Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Jordan Chiles with her Paris Olympics medals
Jordan Chiles with her Paris Olympics medals | Image: AP
  • 2 min read
