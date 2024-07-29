Published 11:58 IST, July 29th 2024
Jubilation and disappointment seen on shore as Paris Olympics surfing eliminations begin in Tahiti
Contrasting reactions of jubilation and disappointment were seen on the faces of surfers coming ashore after their heats Sunday, as the elimination rounds commenced in the Paris Olympics surfing competition in Tahiti.
- Sports
- 3 min read
Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Paris Olympics Rain Can be Villain | Image: AP and X
- Listen to this article
- 3 min read
Advertisement
11:58 IST, July 29th 2024