Judoka Tulika Mann's campaign ends with opening round loss
Indian judoka Tulika Mann crashed out of the women's +78kg event at the Paris Olympics after going down in the opening round to London Games champion Idalys Ortiz of Cuba here on Friday.
Reported by: Press Trust Of India
People prepare the field of play for judo at the Nippon Budokan ahead of the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo, Japan | Image: AP
