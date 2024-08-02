sb.scorecardresearch
Published 14:58 IST, August 2nd 2024

Judoka Tulika Mann's campaign ends with opening round loss

Indian judoka Tulika Mann crashed out of the women's +78kg event at the Paris Olympics after going down in the opening round to London Games champion Idalys Ortiz of Cuba here on Friday.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Nippon Budokan
People prepare the field of play for judo at the Nippon Budokan ahead of the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo, Japan | Image: AP
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
