sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Waqf Bill | Manish Sisodia | US Elections | Vinesh Phogat | Paris Olympics | Bangladesh Crisis |

Published 17:55 IST, August 9th 2024

Kelvin Kiptum was a gold-medal favorite. After his death, his memory lingers over Olympic marathon

The memory of Kenya’s Kelvin Kiptum hovers over the men’s Olympic marathon.His competitors will wind through the streets of Paris on Saturday chasing a gold medal he would have been favored to win.

Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Kelvin Kiptum was a gold-medal favorite. After his death, his memory lingers over Olympic marathon
Kelvin Kiptum was a gold-medal favorite. After his death, his memory lingers over Olympic marathon | Image: AP
  • Listen to this article
  • 5 min read
Advertisement

17:55 IST, August 9th 2024