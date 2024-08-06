Published 19:58 IST, August 6th 2024

Lauren Jackson and Diana Taurasi bring experience to their Olympic women''s basketball teams

Diana Taurasi wishes people would stop talking about her age. Lauren Jackson just admits it — she's old.The two 40-plus WNBA greats are in the quarterfinals of the Olympics and have a potential matchup in the offing Friday if they can help their countries advance Wednesday.