sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Israel-Hamas War | Bangladesh Crisis | Paris Olympics | Sheikh Hasina | US Elections |

Published 19:58 IST, August 6th 2024

Lauren Jackson and Diana Taurasi bring experience to their Olympic women''s basketball teams

Diana Taurasi wishes people would stop talking about her age. Lauren Jackson just admits it — she's old.The two 40-plus WNBA greats are in the quarterfinals of the Olympics and have a potential matchup in the offing Friday if they can help their countries advance Wednesday.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Lauren Jackson
Lauren Jackson | Image: AP
  • Listen to this article
  • 4 min read
Advertisement

19:58 IST, August 6th 2024