Published 14:58 IST, August 9th 2024

Like pit crews but in weightlifting. How loaders keep the Olympic sport going

A hulking weightlifter raises a bar of more than 300 pounds (135 kilograms) and swiftly drops it the ground, followed by cheers cascading down from the crowd. Before another competitor can step up, a handful of people seated nearby scurry up the stairs and onto the stage to reset.