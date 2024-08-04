Published 22:21 IST, August 4th 2024

Lin Yu-ting of Taiwan clinches first Olympic medal amid outcry tied to gender misconceptions

Boxer Lin Yu-ting of Taiwan clinched her first Olympic medal Sunday in front of a crowd that chanted her name at the Paris Games, one day after fellow boxer Imane Khelif of Algeria secured one as well following days of online abuse and intense scrutiny about their participation.