Published 12:04 IST, July 29th 2024

Maher's Americans join Kiwis, Aussies and France in an unbeaten bunch in rugby sevens at Olympics

Ilona Maher often uses TikTok and Instagram to draw attention to the U.S. women's rugby sevens team.She took matters into her own hands at the Olympics on Sunday, shoving off a defender on a solo run to the tryline that was one of the biggest highlights of her team's opening win over Japan.