Published 09:19 IST, July 30th 2024
Manika Batra Makes History at Paris! Becomes First Indian Paddler to Smash Into Olympic RO16 Round
Manika Batra handily defeated France's Prithika Pavade to become the first Indian TT player to reach the Olympics' Round of 16, she made history.
- Sports
- 2 min read
Reported by: Republic Sports Desk
Manika Batra reacts after a winning point against France's Prithika Pavade during a women's singles round of 32 table tennis game at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Monday, July 29, 2024, in Paris, France. | Image: AP
