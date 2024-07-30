sb.scorecardresearch
Published 13:44 IST, July 30th 2024

Manu Bhaker Creates History in Paris! Manu Becomes First Indian to Win 2 Medals in A Single Olympics

After becoming the first Indian woman shooter to claim an Olympic medal, Manu Bhaker became the first Indian in history to win two medals at the same Olympics.

Reported by: Republic Sports Desk
Manu Bhaker
India's Manu Bhaker poses for a photograph with her bronze medal after finish third in the 10m air pistol women's final round at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Chateauroux, France. | Image: AP
