Published 13:44 IST, July 30th 2024
Manu Bhaker Creates History in Paris! Manu Becomes First Indian to Win 2 Medals in A Single Olympics
After becoming the first Indian woman shooter to claim an Olympic medal, Manu Bhaker became the first Indian in history to win two medals at the same Olympics.
- Sports
- 2 min read
Reported by: Republic Sports Desk
India's Manu Bhaker poses for a photograph with her bronze medal after finish third in the 10m air pistol women's final round at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Chateauroux, France. | Image: AP
- Listen to this article
- 2 min read
Advertisement
13:44 IST, July 30th 2024