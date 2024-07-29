sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ US Elections 2024 | Paris Olympics | Delhi Coaching Centre Tragedy | Manu Bhaker |

Published 20:22 IST, July 29th 2024

Manu Bhaker looking to become first-ever Indian to achieve never-before-done feat in Olympics

Manu Bhaker has become the first Indian Woman Shooter To Win a Medal in Olympics. Bhaker won the bronze and looking forward to claim the bronze on Tuesday.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Manu Bhaker
India's Manu Bhaker poses for a photograph with her bronze medal after finish third in the 10m air pistol women's final round at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Chateauroux, France. | Image: AP
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

20:22 IST, July 29th 2024