July 29th 2024
Manu Bhaker looking to become first-ever Indian to achieve never-before-done feat in Olympics
Manu Bhaker has become the first Indian Woman Shooter To Win a Medal in Olympics. Bhaker won the bronze and looking forward to claim the bronze on Tuesday.
India's Manu Bhaker poses for a photograph with her bronze medal after finish third in the 10m air pistol women's final round at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Chateauroux, France. | Image: AP
July 29th 2024