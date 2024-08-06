Published 19:08 IST, August 6th 2024
Many American athletes and their families resorted to GoFundMe to make it to Paris Olympics
.Several dozen athletes have used crowdfunding to help pay for their costs to prepare for the 2024 Olympics and compete in France, with GoFundMe saying more than $2 million was raised worldwide in the run-up to the Games.
- Sports
- 4 min read
Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Hugo Calderano reacts after his win against Jang Woojin in a men's singles quarterfinal table tennis match at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, France | Image: AP
- Listen to this article
- 4 min read
Advertisement
19:08 IST, August 6th 2024