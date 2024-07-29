sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ US Elections 2024 | Paris Olympics | Delhi Coaching Centre Tragedy | Manu Bhaker |

Published 10:36 IST, July 29th 2024

Martinenghi races from the shadows in Paris Olympics to beat Peaty and Qin in the 100 breaststroke

Nicolo Martinenghi won gold in the 100-meter breaststroke on Sunday at the Paris Olympics, thrilling Italian fans and canceling several of the main story lines going into the race.

Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Nicolo Martinenghi
Nicolo Martinenghi, of Italy, poses after the men's 100-meter breaststroke final at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Nanterre, France. | Image: AP
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Advertisement

10:36 IST, July 29th 2024