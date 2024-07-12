sb.scorecardresearch
Published 14:27 IST, July 12th 2024

Mirabai Determined To Remain Injury-Free Ahead Of Olympics

Olympic silver medallist weightlifter Mirabai Chanu feels her success at the Paris Games will hinge on her ability to remain injury-free, especially as she strives to breach the elusive 90kg mark in the snatch event of the quadrennial extravaganza.

Weightlifter Mirabai Chanu | Image: PTI
