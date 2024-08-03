sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Paris Olympics | Delhi Shelter Home Deaths | Monsoon Fury | Israel-Hamas War | US Elections |

Published 14:49 IST, August 3rd 2024

Models of boats donated for answered prayers hang in basilica in Marseille, Olympic sailing host

Little model boats hang from the ceiling and maritime paintings adorn the walls of the basilica of Notre Dame de la Garde, which from the city's highest hill overlooks the bay of Marseille, where sailing regattas are being held for the 2024 Olympics .

Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Paris Olympics 2024
Paris Olympics 2024 | Image: PTI
  • Listen to this article
  • 4 min read
Advertisement

14:49 IST, August 3rd 2024