Published 10:40 IST, August 5th 2024
Morocco making waves with polished play and fervent fans at Olympics; Spain awaits in soccer semis
Moroccan soccer is having a moment. Surprise semifinalists at the World Cup two years ago, the men's team has emulated that achievement at the Paris Olympics. Morocco routed the United States 4-0 in the quarterfinals and plays Spain on Monday for the chance to reach the final.
- Sports
- 4 min read
Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Morocco athletes listen to their national anthem prior to a men's Group B soccer match between Morocco and Iraq at Nice Stadium at the 2024 Summer Olympics | Image: AP
- Listen to this article
- 4 min read
Advertisement
10:40 IST, August 5th 2024