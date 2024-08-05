sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Bangladesh Protests | Israel-Hamas War | Paris Olympics | US Elections |

Published 10:40 IST, August 5th 2024

Morocco making waves with polished play and fervent fans at Olympics; Spain awaits in soccer semis

Moroccan soccer is having a moment. Surprise semifinalists at the World Cup two years ago, the men's team has emulated that achievement at the Paris Olympics. Morocco routed the United States 4-0 in the quarterfinals and plays Spain on Monday for the chance to reach the final.

Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Morocco
Morocco athletes listen to their national anthem prior to a men's Group B soccer match between Morocco and Iraq at Nice Stadium at the 2024 Summer Olympics | Image: AP
  • Listen to this article
  • 4 min read
Advertisement

10:40 IST, August 5th 2024