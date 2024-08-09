Published 17:31 IST, August 9th 2024

Arshad Nadeem, who crowd-funded to buy javelin for Olympics, Now Showered With Huge Prize Money

Chief Minister of Pakistan's Punjab province, Maryam Nawaz, has announced a 10 crore (PKR) cash prize for javelin thrower Arshad Nadeem, who smashed the Olympic record en route an unprecedented gold in Paris.