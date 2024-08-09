sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Waqf Bill | Manish Sisodia | US Elections | Vinesh Phogat | Paris Olympics | Bangladesh Crisis |

Published 17:31 IST, August 9th 2024

Arshad Nadeem, who crowd-funded to buy javelin for Olympics, Now Showered With Huge Prize Money

Chief Minister of Pakistan's Punjab province, Maryam Nawaz, has announced a 10 crore (PKR) cash prize for javelin thrower Arshad Nadeem, who smashed the Olympic record en route an unprecedented gold in Paris.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
entire village helped Arshad Nadeem reach the Olympic finals
Arshad Nadeem | Image: X@WorldAthletics
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Advertisement

17:31 IST, August 9th 2024