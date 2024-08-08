Published 19:10 IST, August 8th 2024

Naomi Girma’s stellar defense bolsters USWNT at the Paris Olympics. 'No one can get past her'

In new U.S. coach Emma Hayes' estimation, Naomi Girma is the best defender she's ever seen.“Ever,” Hayes adds for emphasis.Girma has been leading a U.S. backline at the Paris Olympics , anchored by goalkeeper Alyssa Naeher, that has allowed opponents just two goals the whole tournament.