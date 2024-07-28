sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Paris Olympics | Delhi Coaching Centre Tragedy | Manu Bhaker | Bengaluru PG Murder | US Elections 2024 | Mamata Banerjee | Mumbai Rains | NEET-UG | Union Budget 2024 |

Published 22:01 IST, July 28th 2024

'Nari Shakti' in Paris: Manu claims historic shooting bronze; Sindhu, Nikhat, Manika advance

It could well be a very different story this time as Ramita Jindal and Arjun Babuta have also entered the final of 10m air rifle women's and men's finals respectively.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
The First Hurrah - Manu Bhakar acknowledges the moment she won Bronze for India
The First Hurrah - Manu Bhakar acknowledges the moment she won Bronze for India | Image: AP
  • Listen to this article
  • 5 min read
Advertisement

22:01 IST, July 28th 2024