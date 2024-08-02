sb.scorecardresearch
Published 20:24 IST, August 2nd 2024

National pistol coach Jung faces eviction from home within hours of returning from Olympics

National pistol coach Samaresh Jung was a bewildered man within hours of landing back in India from the Paris Olympics after discovering that the house he considered his home for nearly 75 years is an "illegal construction" and he had just 48 hours to vacate it.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
samresh jung
Samresh Jung | Image: PTI
