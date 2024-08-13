sb.scorecardresearch
Published 06:37 IST, August 13th 2024

Neeraj Chopra's Homecoming Delayed In Germany To Consult Doctor: Family Source

Star Indian javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra has left for Germany after winning a silver medal in the Paris Games to take medical advice regarding a possible surgery and to decide whether to feature in the upcoming Diamond League meetings, according to sources.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Neeraj Chopra
Neeraj Chopra | Image: Olympics.com
  • 3 min read
06:37 IST, August 13th 2024