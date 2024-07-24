Published 14:39 IST, July 24th 2024
Neeraj's advice boosting his confidence, high jumper Sarvesh Kushare aims final round in Paris
Kushare said Chopra's advice has boosted his confidence as at one point in time this year, he was not even sure of making the Paris Games cut. He made it to the Olympics through world ranking quota. The Paris Games automatic qualification mark was 2.33m.
Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Sarvesh Anil Kushare | Image: Instagram/@sarveshkushare_hj
