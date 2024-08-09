Published 12:14 IST, August 9th 2024
Netherlands beats Germany for men's field hockey gold at the Paris Olympics
The Netherlands won gold in men's field hockey at the Paris Olympics after beating Germany 2-1 in a shootout on Friday night in a final that was delayed briefly when a sprinkler inexplicably came on early in the second half.
- Sports
- 3 min read
Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Netherlands' players celebrate after winning the men's gold medal field hockey match against Germany at the Yves-du-Manoir Stadium | Image: AP
- Listen to this article
- 3 min read
Advertisement
12:14 IST, August 9th 2024