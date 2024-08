Published 00:16 IST, August 10th 2024

'Congratulation Champion': Netizens Lavish Praise On Aman Sehrawat After He Clinches Bronze In Paris

Born in Birohar, Haryana, on July 16, 2001. Aman Sehrawat won the Olympic Bronze at the age of 21 after defeating Puerto Rico's Darian Toi Cruz 13-5