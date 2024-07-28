sb.scorecardresearch
Published 17:18 IST, July 28th 2024

Nikhat Zareen Storms To Paris Olympics Pre-Quarters With A Routine Win Over Germany's Maxi Carina

Two-time world champion Nikhat Zareen powered into the women's 50kg Olympics pre-quarterfinals with a tenacious victory over Germany's Maxi Carina Kloetzer in Paris on Sunday.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Nikhat Zareen celebrates her win at Paris Olympics
Nikhat Zareen celebrates her win at Paris Olympics | Image: AP
