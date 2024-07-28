sb.scorecardresearch
Published 01:15 IST, July 28th 2024

Nita Ambani Alongside FIFA President Gianni Infantino Inaugurates First Ever India House At Olympics

Nita Ambani inaugurated the India House for the Paris Olympics on Saturday.The first of its kind at an Olympic Games for India, the temporary house is meant to promote Indian culture as the country aspires to host the 2036 Games.

Reported by: Associated Press Television News
India House at Paris Olympics
India House at Paris Olympics | Image: AP
01:15 IST, July 28th 2024