sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Waqf Bill | Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee | US Elections | Vinesh Phogat | Bangladesh Crisis | Paris Olympics |

Published 01:31 IST, August 9th 2024

Noah Lyles was diagnosed with COVID 2 days before the 200-meter final

Noah Lyles lost the Olympic 200 meters Thursday, falling to Botswana’s Letsile Tebogo, then being tended to by medics who carted him off the track in a wheelchair.

Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Lyles, suffering from COVID, finishes 3rd in Olympic upset at 200 meters won by Botswana’s Tebogo
Lyles, suffering from COVID, finishes 3rd in Olympic upset at 200 meters won by Botswana’s Tebogo | Image: AP
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

01:31 IST, August 9th 2024