Published 02:22 IST, August 2nd 2024
Novak Djokovic Enters Paris Olympics Semi Finals By Beating Stefanos Tsitsipas Despite Knee Injury
Novak Djokovic overcame problems with his surgically repaired right knee at the Paris Olympics on Thursday night and erased a big deficit in the second set to beat Stefanos Tsitsipas 6-3, 7-6 (3) and reach the Summer Games' semifinals.
- Sports
- 3 min read
Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Novak Djokovic enters Paris Olympics semi finals | Image: AP
- Listen to this article
- 3 min read
Advertisement
02:22 IST, August 2nd 2024