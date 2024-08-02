sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Puja Khedkar | Kerala Landslides | US Polls | Delhi Rains | Paris Olympics | Ismail Haniyeh |

Published 02:22 IST, August 2nd 2024

Novak Djokovic Enters Paris Olympics Semi Finals By Beating Stefanos Tsitsipas Despite Knee Injury

Novak Djokovic overcame problems with his surgically repaired right knee at the Paris Olympics on Thursday night and erased a big deficit in the second set to beat Stefanos Tsitsipas 6-3, 7-6 (3) and reach the Summer Games' semifinals.

Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Novak Djokovic enters Paris Olympics semi finals
Novak Djokovic enters Paris Olympics semi finals | Image: AP
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Advertisement

02:22 IST, August 2nd 2024